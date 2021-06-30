Marietta Investment Partners LLC Sells 29,414 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 93.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 29,414 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BABA. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 398,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,041 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $2.71 on Wednesday, hitting $226.73. 118,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,355,088. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $613.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.81. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $204.39 and a one year high of $319.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $219.19.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.57.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

