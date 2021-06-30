Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Short Interest Down 77.8% in June

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 77.8% from the May 31st total of 5,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 31,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) by 289.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,600 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,200 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 3.78% of Marine Petroleum Trust worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marine Petroleum Trust alerts:

Shares of MARPS stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $4.67. The company had a trading volume of 9,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,977. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.45. Marine Petroleum Trust has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $8.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.0282 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

About Marine Petroleum Trust

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. As of June 30, 2020, it had an overriding royalty interest in 59 oil and natural gas leases covering an aggregate of 217,056 gross acres located in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.