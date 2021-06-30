Martin Robert Ferron Sells 5,000 Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Stock

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.55, for a total transaction of C$102,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,037,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$41,871,282.60.

On Friday, June 25th, Martin Robert Ferron sold 5,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.65, for a total transaction of C$103,250.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Martin Robert Ferron sold 31,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.10, for a total transaction of C$592,100.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Martin Robert Ferron sold 20,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.00, for a total transaction of C$360,000.00.

TSE NOA opened at C$19.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.18. The stock has a market cap of C$539.50 million and a P/E ratio of 12.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.86. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a one year low of C$7.55 and a one year high of C$21.30.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.50 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$168.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$173.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.3599999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

Several research analysts recently commented on NOA shares. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Pi Financial raised their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$23.50 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.25.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

