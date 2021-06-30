Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,778,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,716 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.71% of Marvell Technology worth $234,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet cut Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.70.

Marvell Technology stock opened at $58.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.64. The company has a market capitalization of $48.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.63, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.10. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.53 and a 52 week high of $58.95.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $832.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

In other news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $780,086.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,254.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $853,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,571 shares of company stock worth $3,604,736 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

