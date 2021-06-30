Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 144,733 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,820,634 shares.The stock last traded at $20.16 and had previously closed at $20.43.

MAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Mattel from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Mattel from $23.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mattel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.47.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.73.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.24. Mattel had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 89.94%. The business had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mattel in the fourth quarter worth $62,686,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 87.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,285,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,372,000 after buying an additional 2,002,246 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 120.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,368,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,186,000 after buying an additional 1,292,971 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 30.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,153,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,662,000 after buying an additional 1,211,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel during the first quarter valued at $22,426,000. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mattel Company Profile (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

