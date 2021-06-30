Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Matthews International Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer principally of memorialization products & brand solutions. Memorialization products consist primarily of bronze memorials and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation equipment for the cemetery & funeral home industries. Brand solutions include graphics imaging products & services, marking products, & merchandising solutions. The Company’s products & services include cast bronze memorials & other memorialization products; caskets; cast & etched architectural products; cremation equipment & cremation- related products; mausoleums; brand management, printing plates, pre-press services, & imaging systems for the primary packaging & corrugated industries; marking equipment & consumables, & industrial automation products for identifying, tracking & conveying various consumer & industrial products, components & packaging containers; & merchandising display systems and marketing & design services. “

Shares of MATW traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,079. Matthews International has a 12-month low of $17.79 and a 12-month high of $43.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 87.71 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.44.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.15. Matthews International had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $417.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.94 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Matthews International will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Matthews International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,310,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matthews International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,391,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matthews International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,444,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Matthews International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Matthews International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 88,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

