Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $104.52

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $104.52 and last traded at $104.44, with a volume of 19873 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.66.

Several analysts recently commented on MXIM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.55.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.51. The company has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 5.38.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business had revenue of $665.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $1,320,132.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 41,200 shares of company stock worth $3,953,900 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MXIM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter worth about $280,302,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 365.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,627,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,143 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 21.6% during the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 10,945,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,000,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945,880 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 113.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,110,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 216.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,225,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

