Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)’s share price was down 6.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $85.81 and last traded at $86.02. Approximately 11,262 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 325,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.28.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MMS shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.24.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $959.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.71 million. Maximus had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $1,120,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total transaction of $993,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,000 shares of company stock worth $5,301,200 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMS. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Maximus during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 52.1% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 663 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 590.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 25.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Maximus during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

