McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 42.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,876 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $6,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Fundsmith LLP boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 113.9% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 16,133,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,391,000 after buying an additional 8,591,698 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,698,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,622,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,882,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,595,000 after buying an additional 1,407,210 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,564,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,553,000 after buying an additional 958,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

MKC stock opened at $87.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.46. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $82.03 and a fifty-two week high of $105.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.81.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 13.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 48.06%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

