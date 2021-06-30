McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Position Reduced by Tekla Capital Management LLC

Tekla Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of McKesson worth $24,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 463.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 95,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,565,000 after acquiring an additional 78,337 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 229.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total transaction of $27,486.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,447,219.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $1,054,860.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,689,736.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,510 shares of company stock valued at $3,839,054. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Argus raised shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.18.

Shares of MCK traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $191.05. The stock had a trading volume of 7,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,459. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.76 and a fifty-two week high of $204.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $193.45. The company has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.08 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

