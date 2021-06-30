McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Acquired by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 40.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $318,658,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in McKesson by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,201,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,696 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 581.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 649,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,653,000 after acquiring an additional 554,121 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in McKesson by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,379,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,550,000 after acquiring an additional 409,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 935,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,636,000 after acquiring an additional 331,631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $1,054,860.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,689,736.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,359,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,438,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,510 shares of company stock worth $3,839,054. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson stock opened at $191.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $193.45. The stock has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.88. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $139.76 and a 1 year high of $204.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The firm had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. McKesson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.18.

McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

