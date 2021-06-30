MediShares Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.14 Million (MDS)

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded up 26.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. MediShares has a market capitalization of $6.66 million and $3.14 million worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MediShares has traded 36.6% higher against the dollar. One MediShares coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MediShares Profile

MediShares (MDS) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,310,099,624 coins. The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares . MediShares’ official website is www.medishares.org . MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is an Ethereum-based mutual aid marketplace. MDS is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on MediShares' platform. “

MediShares Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

