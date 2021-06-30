Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $75.25 on Wednesday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.93 and a 52-week high of $76.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.29 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 20.47%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 66.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ELS shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equity LifeStyle Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

