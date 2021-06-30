Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Invests $336,000 in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,225,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lincoln National by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Shares of LNC opened at $62.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.26. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $29.42 and a 12-month high of $71.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 3.55%. Lincoln National’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 37.75%.

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $96,748.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,562 shares in the company, valued at $843,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

LNC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lincoln National from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.67.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.