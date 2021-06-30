Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Achieves Market Cap of $1.36 Million

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. Over the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded up 42.1% against the U.S. dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and $616.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0454 or 0.00000130 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Memetic / PepeCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $143.94 or 0.00412659 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002986 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00014935 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $462.20 or 0.01325037 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Memetic / PepeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Memetic / PepeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.