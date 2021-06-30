Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Marietta Investment Partners LLC

Marietta Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 85,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 16,727 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 149.9% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 21,204 shares during the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 142,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,022,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 261,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.59. 96,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,772,232. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $87.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $196.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

