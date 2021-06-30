Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Shares Gap Down to $22.54

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.54, but opened at $22.00. Meridian Bioscience shares last traded at $22.21, with a volume of 386 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $956.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.23.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $85.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.24 million. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 26.62%. Equities analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIVO. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

About Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.