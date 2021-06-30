Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 77.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,008 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 58,107 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.11.

NASDAQ MMSI opened at $64.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.01. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.44 and a 12-month high of $65.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 921.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.27.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $248.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.06 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director A Scott Anderson sold 23,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total transaction of $1,407,479.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,372.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total value of $323,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,580.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,666 shares of company stock worth $3,717,133 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

