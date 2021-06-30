MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) will announce earnings of $1.58 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for MetLife’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.49 and the highest is $1.61. MetLife reported earnings per share of $0.83 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MetLife will report full-year earnings of $7.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MetLife.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MET shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.36.

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MET. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 638.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 263,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,023,000 after acquiring an additional 227,887 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in MetLife by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 128,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after acquiring an additional 12,965 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in MetLife by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares during the period. Cumberland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at $1,152,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in MetLife by 62,239.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,638,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

MET traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.85. 5,245,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,289,126. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $52.39 billion, a PE ratio of 48.66, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.33. MetLife has a 1-year low of $35.15 and a 1-year high of $67.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MetLife (MET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.