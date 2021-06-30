Metro (ETR:B4B3) PT Set at €12.00 by Baader Bank

Metro (ETR:B4B3) has been given a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on B4B3. Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on Metro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Independent Research set a €8.10 ($9.53) price target on Metro and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €9.25 ($10.89).

Get Metro alerts:

ETR B4B3 opened at €11.20 ($13.18) on Wednesday. Metro has a 12 month low of €8.34 ($9.81) and a 12 month high of €13.00 ($15.29). The company has a market cap of $33.33 million and a P/E ratio of 7.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 300.11, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.