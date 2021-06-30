MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Short Interest Up 103.4% in June

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 103.4% from the May 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

CXH traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.30. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,911. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $9.03 and a twelve month high of $10.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.08.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.036 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CXH. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the first quarter worth $2,471,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 9,470 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 71,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 12,382 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 19.7% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 28.6% in the first quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

