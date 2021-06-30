MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Holdings Lowered by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,124,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,023,251 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.22% of MGIC Investment worth $57,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 5.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 17,470 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in MGIC Investment by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 880,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,053,000 after acquiring an additional 358,375 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MGIC Investment by 115.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 26,510 shares in the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BTIG Research raised their price target on MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE MTG opened at $13.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.45. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $15.68.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $295.74 million for the quarter. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 37.50%. As a group, analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 18.18%.

In other news, EVP James J. Hughes sold 80,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total transaction of $1,151,933.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 265,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,820,545. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

