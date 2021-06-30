Michael J. Sullivan Sells 8,255 Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Stock

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Director Michael J. Sullivan sold 8,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total transaction of $439,083.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,514 shares in the company, valued at $771,999.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SailPoint Technologies stock opened at $52.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -264.79 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.46. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $64.19.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

SAIL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. SailPoint Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.07.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,756,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 110,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $644,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 274.5% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 133,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,109,000 after purchasing an additional 97,880 shares during the last quarter.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.