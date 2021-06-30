Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Short Interest Down 87.8% in June

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a drop of 87.8% from the May 31st total of 53,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 596,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Taglich Brothers restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Midwest Energy Emissions in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

OTCMKTS:MEEC remained flat at $$1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday. 79,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,754. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.11. Midwest Energy Emissions has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 0.63.

Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 million. Research analysts expect that Midwest Energy Emissions will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Midwest Energy Emissions Company Profile

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. operates as an environmental services and technology company. It focuses on the delivery of mercury capture technologies to coal-fired power plants in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Corsicana, Texas.

