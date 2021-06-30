Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) PT Raised to C$27.00 at TD Securities

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 12.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MI.UN. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$22.75 in a report on Monday, March 15th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. CIBC raised their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$25.00 to C$25.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.97.

TSE MI.UN opened at C$23.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.74, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.61. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a twelve month low of C$15.84 and a twelve month high of C$24.28. The firm has a market cap of C$867.70 million and a P/E ratio of 12.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.21.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

