Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 64,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 231.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 799,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,451,000 after buying an additional 557,901 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,068,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,273,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $542,634,000 after buying an additional 879,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

WY opened at $34.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.02. The firm has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.87. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WY shares. Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.63.

In related news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 15,745 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $617,361.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Nancy S. Loewe acquired 10,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.56 per share, with a total value of $385,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 31,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,537.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,479 shares of company stock valued at $9,238,449 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

