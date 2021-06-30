Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 18,273 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 30.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 445,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,523,000 after acquiring an additional 104,684 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Invesco in the first quarter valued at about $1,518,000. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Invesco by 71.5% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 192,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after buying an additional 80,400 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Invesco by 19.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares during the period. 61.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IVZ opened at $26.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.31. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $29.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.57.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 14.32%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.23%.

In other Invesco news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $8,202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 375,605 shares in the company, valued at $10,269,040.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Colin Meadows sold 170,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $4,821,400.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,179,397.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Invesco from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.54.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

