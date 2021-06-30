Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $1.19 Million Stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ameren news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $671,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ameren from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America upgraded Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.86.

AEE stock opened at $79.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.20. The company has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.25. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $69.60 and a twelve month high of $86.90.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 62.86%.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

