Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $991,000 Stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,226 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNM. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 11,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 20.6% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 16,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unum Group alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNM. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

Shares of UNM opened at $28.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $15.44 and a 12 month high of $31.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.73.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 8.80%. On average, analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.12%.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $1,066,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.