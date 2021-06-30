Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 55.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,067,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,963,549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671,397 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $646,570,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,940,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $590,435,000 after purchasing an additional 100,820 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,117,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $305,378,000 after acquiring an additional 671,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,346,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $194,122,000 after acquiring an additional 9,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total value of $4,085,301.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PPG. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.47.

NYSE:PPG opened at $168.56 on Wednesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.58 and a 52 week high of $182.97. The company has a market capitalization of $39.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.89%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

