Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 22,482 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 60.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,745 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 22,482 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 196.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,159,760.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,068. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NTAP opened at $83.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.84. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.08 and a fifty-two week high of $84.19. The company has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.28.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. NetApp had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 164.35%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.18%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTAP. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. William Blair upgraded shares of NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.74.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

