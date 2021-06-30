Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 558,299 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 98.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558,299 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter worth about $149,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 430.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after buying an additional 17,110 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 412,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,450,000 after buying an additional 28,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 51,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $10,239,711.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 367,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,586,679.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 161,471 shares of company stock valued at $32,557,842. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $221.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.53 and a 12 month high of $230.88. The company has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.74 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.66.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The business had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZS. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $202.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.00.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

