Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.77

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.77 and traded as low as $16.35. Mitsubishi Estate shares last traded at $16.51, with a volume of 111,089 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MITEY shares. Macquarie upgraded shares of Mitsubishi Estate from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mitsubishi Estate from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho lowered Mitsubishi Estate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mitsubishi Estate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.77.

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Mitsubishi Estate had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 11.25%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY)

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company is involved in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings; planning, development, and tenant leasing of retail facilities/outlets; investment, development, operational management, and asset management of logistics facilities; operation of 13 hotels under the Royal Park Hotels brand in Japan and the Marunouchi Hotel in the Marunouchi area; and operation of Takamatsu Airport, Miyako Shimojishima Airport Terminal, Mt.

