Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) Short Interest Up 117.3% in June

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 766,400 shares, an increase of 117.3% from the May 31st total of 352,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 201.7 days.
Mitsui Fudosan stock remained flat at $$24.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.35. Mitsui Fudosan has a 12 month low of $15.84 and a 12 month high of $25.15.
About Mitsui Fudosan
Featured Article: Why is the LIBOR significant?
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui Fudosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui Fudosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.