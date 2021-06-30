Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) Short Interest Up 117.3% in June

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 766,400 shares, an increase of 117.3% from the May 31st total of 352,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 201.7 days.

Mitsui Fudosan stock remained flat at $$24.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.35. Mitsui Fudosan has a 12 month low of $15.84 and a 12 month high of $25.15.

About Mitsui Fudosan

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through four segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment leases office buildings and commercial facilities, and other properties. The Property Sales segment is involved in the sale of condominiums and detached housing to individuals; and rental housing and office buildings and other to investors.

