MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $904.00

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 904 ($11.81) and last traded at GBX 900 ($11.76), with a volume of 36515 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 880 ($11.50).

Separately, Liberum Capital boosted their price target on shares of MJ Gleeson from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 860.33. The stock has a market cap of £524.30 million and a PE ratio of 49.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 5.20.

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and strategic land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in the house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England and Midlands; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

