Monashee Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 20,000 LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHAU)

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHAU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in LDH Growth Corp I in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,590,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in LDH Growth Corp I in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in LDH Growth Corp I in the first quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Marcho Partners LLP purchased a new position in LDH Growth Corp I in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,189,000. Finally, Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. purchased a new position in LDH Growth Corp I in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,048,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:LDHAU opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. LDH Growth Corp I has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $11.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.07.

LDH Growth Corp I intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in a technology-enabled sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

