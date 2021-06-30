Monashee Investment Management LLC Invests $299,000 in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Vipshop by 9.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 101,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 8,441 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Vipshop by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,021,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,705,000 after buying an additional 7,708,332 shares during the period. SevenOneSeven Capital Management purchased a new position in Vipshop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Vipshop by 5.0% in the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 41,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vipshop by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,426,000 after buying an additional 238,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

VIPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

VIPS stock opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $14.86 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.28.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $2.07. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

