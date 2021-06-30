Monashee Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $75,975,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $14,062,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $13,512,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $10,606,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $7,538,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNCY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of SNCY opened at $35.52 on Wednesday. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.02 and a 12 month high of $44.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $127.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.99 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 7,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total value of $240,120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

