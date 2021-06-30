Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Rating Reiterated by Societe Generale

Societe Generale reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moncler has an average rating of Hold.

MONRY stock opened at $69.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.47. Moncler has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $71.00.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

