Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Rating Reiterated by Societe Generale

Societe Generale reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moncler has an average rating of Hold.

MONRY stock opened at $69.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.47. Moncler has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $71.00.

Moncler Company Profile

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

