Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Jun 30th, 2021

Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MONRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

MONRY stock opened at $69.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.47. Moncler has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $71.00.

About Moncler

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

Analyst Recommendations for Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY)

