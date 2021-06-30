Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MONRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

MONRY stock opened at $69.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.47. Moncler has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $71.00.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

