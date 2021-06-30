Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 4.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,342 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,764 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 279.9% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. 59.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KMI opened at $17.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.13. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KMI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.87.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $27,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,652.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $136,410. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

