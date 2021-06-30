Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 106.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 55.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,432.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,055.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $195.21 on Wednesday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $200.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $189.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $84.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.35.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.80%. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is 78.47%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.86.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.