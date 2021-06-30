Monetha (MTH) Price Reaches $0.0199 on Top Exchanges

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. Monetha has a total market capitalization of $8.00 million and approximately $214,645.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monetha coin can now be purchased for $0.0199 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Monetha has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00054051 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003214 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00019327 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $228.26 or 0.00656885 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000328 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00038497 BTC.

Monetha Profile

Monetha (MTH) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. Monetha’s official website is www.monetha.io . The official message board for Monetha is medium.com/@monetha . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

Buying and Selling Monetha

