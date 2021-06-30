MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-1.380-$-1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-1.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $771 million-$784 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $764.65 million.MongoDB also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.430-$-0.400 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Argus raised shares of MongoDB from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $406.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $377.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $374.25.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $362.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.23 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $186.27 and a 1-year high of $428.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $309.94.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.96 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MongoDB will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 9,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.30, for a total value of $2,669,252.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,488,341.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total transaction of $1,519,284.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,850 shares in the company, valued at $33,385,726.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 400,229 shares of company stock valued at $119,242,793. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

