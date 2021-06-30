Montag A & Associates Inc. Acquires 49,654 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 272.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,864 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,654 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $9,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 404.8% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

AMAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Cowen increased their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.58.

Applied Materials stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.99. The company had a trading volume of 150,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,797,666. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.15 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 102,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total transaction of $14,436,495.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 409,355 shares of company stock worth $57,151,990. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.