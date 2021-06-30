Montag A & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,169 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. PayPal makes up approximately 1.0% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $17,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total value of $2,379,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,984 shares in the company, valued at $34,367,769.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $15,373,019 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL traded down $1.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $291.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,763,260. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $263.64. The stock has a market cap of $342.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.43, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $164.33 and a one year high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.80.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

