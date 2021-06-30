Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $29.05 Million Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,057 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for about 1.6% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $29,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter worth $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FISV. Raymond James increased their price target on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.95.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.88. 68,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,055,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.40. The company has a market capitalization of $71.26 billion, a PE ratio of 83.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.15 and a 1-year high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at $8,182,575.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $2,498,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 234,756 shares in the company, valued at $29,330,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,025,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,710,138,000. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

