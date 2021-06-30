Montag A & Associates Inc. Lowers Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,097 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $7,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 66.1% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Workday during the first quarter worth about $584,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Workday by 11.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,041 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,221,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Workday by 5.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 713,666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,296,000 after buying an additional 33,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Workday by 23.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 153,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,167,000 after buying an additional 29,377 shares in the last quarter. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WDAY. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY traded down $4.98 on Wednesday, reaching $241.41. 19,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,467,332. The company has a market cap of $59.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -342.05 and a beta of 1.28. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.52 and a fifty-two week high of $282.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 196,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.42, for a total value of $50,005,742.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.29, for a total transaction of $25,187,481.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 445,044 shares of company stock worth $110,757,230. Corporate insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

