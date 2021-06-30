Montag A & Associates Inc. Trims Stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,223 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $6,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EEFT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $69,988,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,571,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,632,000 after buying an additional 362,467 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 703.1% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 407,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,395,000 after buying an additional 356,993 shares in the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,427,000 after purchasing an additional 269,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $23,683,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord purchased 1,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $146.50 per share, with a total value of $170,819.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,032,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

EEFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.27.

EEFT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.04. 4,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,797. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.07. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of -504.54 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.06 and a 52 week high of $167.71.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.78 million. Euronet Worldwide had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 8.39%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

