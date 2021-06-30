MP Materials (MP) vs. Its Peers Head-To-Head Contrast

MP Materials (NYSE: MP) is one of 97 public companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare MP Materials to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for MP Materials and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MP Materials 0 2 5 0 2.71 MP Materials Competitors 637 2175 2578 107 2.39

MP Materials presently has a consensus price target of $38.08, suggesting a potential upside of 6.89%. As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 24.59%. Given MP Materials’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MP Materials has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.0% of MP Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.0% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 49.7% of MP Materials shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MP Materials and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MP Materials N/A 5.56% 3.75% MP Materials Competitors -2,004.19% 4.05% -0.21%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MP Materials and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MP Materials $134.31 million -$21.83 million 161.95 MP Materials Competitors $5.64 billion $774.12 million 10.90

MP Materials’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than MP Materials. MP Materials is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

MP Materials beats its competitors on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals. It offers neodymium and praseodymium that are rare earth elements, which in combination form neodymium-praseodymium. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

